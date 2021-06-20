Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $4,726,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $11,521,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in nVent Electric by 488.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,987,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

