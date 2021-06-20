Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $439.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.74 million and the highest is $449.43 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

