Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

