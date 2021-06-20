Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

