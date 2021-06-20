Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

