Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 3,348,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,013. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

