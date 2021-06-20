Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

AVGO stock opened at $463.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.16. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 141,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

