Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $357.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

