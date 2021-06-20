Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.