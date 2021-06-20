Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE RM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

