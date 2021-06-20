Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $151.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $155.25 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $623.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.