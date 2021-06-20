Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $787.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.90 million to $800.70 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

