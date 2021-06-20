ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 21% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $12,362.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00364136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00143994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00219980 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004240 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,228,503 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.