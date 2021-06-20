Zel Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00373773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00142334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00216528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002295 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

