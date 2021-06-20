ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

