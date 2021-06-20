Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Zillow Group worth $256,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

