ZKSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $180.32 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $180.32 million and $84.52 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00131347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00177117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,401.37 or 0.99902419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.17 or 0.00838615 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

