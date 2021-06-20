Zloadr (ZDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 89% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 90.7% against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $122,739.22 and $2.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

