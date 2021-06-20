ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.20 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $60,277.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00176053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,271.88 or 0.99658757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.00820967 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 19,186,306 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.