Zoracles (ZORA) Trading 63.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for approximately $156.25 or 0.00445074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $853,574.40 and $98,860.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

