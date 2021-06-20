Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ZVO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 210,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $21,330,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

