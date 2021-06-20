Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $21,111.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.