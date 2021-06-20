ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $702,308.40

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $702,308.40 and approximately $3,378.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

