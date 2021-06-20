ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $440,981.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00137530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00176507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,875.08 or 0.99824434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.36 or 0.00854008 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.