$0.17 EPS Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

INOV stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.