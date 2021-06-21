-$0.29 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

