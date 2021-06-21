$0.38 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $57.23. 433,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,710. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

