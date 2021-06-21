$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

