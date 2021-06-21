$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. 140,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

