$0.46 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

