-$0.70 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.79). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $161,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $832.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

