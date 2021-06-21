-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($1.05). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

