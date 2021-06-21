$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,304. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.