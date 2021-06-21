$0.92 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.80. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $40.96. 14,001,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,962,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

