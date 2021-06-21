0x (ZRX) Tops One Day Volume of $86.77 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $537.29 million and $86.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.70 or 0.00658306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00079074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039307 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

