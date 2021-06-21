$1.08 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $133.07. 8,014,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,856. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

