$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $179.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.79. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.