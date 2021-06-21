$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $984.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

