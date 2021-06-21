$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

