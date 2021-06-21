$1.39 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,069. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

