$1.44 EPS Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.15. Centene reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. 3,258,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Centene by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

