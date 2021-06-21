$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $236.32. 47,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,777. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.