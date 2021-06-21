$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,246,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,127. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.