$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.65. 17,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

