$1.58 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $0.89. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 409.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

NYSE XEC traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.11. 842,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

