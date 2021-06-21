$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $197.65. 1,182,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

