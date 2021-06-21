$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

NYSE ROK opened at $271.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $285.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

