$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

NYSE ROK opened at $271.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $285.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.