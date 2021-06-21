$1.89 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.20. The stock had a trading volume of 232,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.42. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

