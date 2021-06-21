10,095 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $17.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $576.07. 7,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $596.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

