10,216 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

